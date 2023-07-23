Belgian journalist and ‘news anchor’ Martine Tanghe passed away on Sunday at the age of 67. This has been reported by the VRT. Tanghe died of cancer.
Tanghe was one of the prominent faces of for more than forty years The news on the Flemish public broadcaster. Just before she turned 23, she was employed by the then BRT. Tanghe, as the second woman in Belgium, soon became a reader of the news.
The deceased journalist was often praised for her correct use of Dutch language. For years she also read it together with Philip Freriks Great Dictation of the Dutch Language for. In 2011 and 2012, Tanghe was not seen on television for some time after she had surgery for breast cancer. She then returned again, until she retired in December 2020.
The ‘anchor woman’ was appointed Commander in the Order of the Crown by King Philippe two days ago. At the VRT, Tanghe called this ‘an acknowledgment of the work that I have enjoyed doing so much for many years’. “That the way I did that was appreciated by many people, and apparently also by the king, is a warm thought.”
Filip will reflect on her death on Twitter on Sunday. An icon of Flemish journalism left us today. ‘Her virtuoso use of language and great commitment to society will stay with us forever. Our condolences go out to her family, friends and colleagues. Thank you for being with us, Martine Tanghe.’
