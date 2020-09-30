Alexander De Croo (Vilvoorde, 1975), a Flemish liberal, will formally become the leader of the first stable government that Belgium will have since December 2018. The president of the Open-VLD formation will lead the so-called ‘Vivaldi’ experiment; an Executive that has promoted seven political formations in the country, leaving out the Flemish nationalists of the N-VA and the far-right, also Flemish, of Vlaams Belang, who were the ones that added the highest percentage of votes in the elections that took place on May 26 of last year.

The ‘Vivaldi’ coalition brings together four political sensibilities (socialists, liberals, ecologists and Christian Democrats) that add up to 87 of the 150 seats in the Belgian federal chamber. De Croo has prevailed over the President of the Walloon Socialists, Paul Magnette, who was also running for the post of Prime Minister of the new government. The seven parties sealed the pact the day before after a series of intense negotiations held since last Thursday, with strenuous meetings until the wee hours of the morning throughout the last days.

In the letter sent to King Philippe of the Belgians, the coalition emphasizes that its objective is to maintain a “united”, “prosperous”, “sustainable” and “safe” country. They also emphasize in the letter on “cooperation and respect” and the goal of Belgium speaking “with a strong voice in Europe and in the world”.

Coronavirus management



The Executive will enable a political position for at least one year for the direct management of the coronavirus crisis. The Government program includes items to promote health care, the will to end nuclear energy production in 2025, more than 500 million euros to strengthen the judicial system, and other measures of social relevance such as a minimum pension of 1,500 euros per month.

The Executive ‘Vivaldi’ (four political sensibilities, ‘The four seasons’ of the mythical Italian composer, hence the name) puts an end to an emergency government, led by Sophie Wilmès, who has had full powers during the last three months to manage the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But above all it closes a long period of uncertainty in Belgium, a 16-month interim period due to the difficulties in closing agreements between the melting pot of parties that obtained representation in the last federal elections.