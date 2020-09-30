Whoever was finance minister in the outgoing squad was the frontrunner for the prime minister position. He succeeds the French-speaking liberal Sophie Wilmès.

A new political chapter opens in Belgium. The Flemish liberal Alexander De Croo was chosen, Wednesday, September 30, by the new majority coalition to occupy the post of Prime Minister, announced his French-speaking socialist rival Paul Magnette, during a press conference.

Seven parties reached a government agreement at dawn on Wednesday which must still be validated by each party. These are the six parties of the socialist, liberal and environmental families (each time a French-speaking group and its Dutch-speaking counterpart), to which is added the CD&V, the party of the Flemish Christian Democrats.

After five years of center-right government, this new coalition marks the return to power of socialists and environmentalists, while the Flemish nationalists of the N-VA, the first party in Flanders, associated with the conduct of business between 2014 and 2018 , are relegated to the opposition.

