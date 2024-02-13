Flemish farmers blocked the road to and from the port of Antwerp with around five hundred tractors on Tuesday, reports the Belgian traffic service Tuesday on So far, farmers are not satisfied with the future plans.

The farmers want more appreciation for their sector, and see the port of Antwerp as a good example of a group of companies that is valued by the government: “As an important economic sector, farmers ask for the respect and recognition that the port and port companies experience,” said organizer Stijn Zelderloo the Belgian broadcaster VRT.

The farmers have not completely closed the road and are only allowing cars to pass. In addition, emergency services and vehicles transporting hazardous substances are allowed through immediately, as are shift changes from port companies. The farmers have agreed this with the police. “We do not intend to hold every working person hostage all day long, they are allowed to continue. We are going to keep it neat,” Zelderloo told VRT. “We especially want to block heavy bulk transport.” But the restricted traffic flow has still created long traffic jams for all motorists.

In recent weeks, farmers across Europe have taken to the streets with their tractors to protest against national and European agricultural measures. So far the protests seem to be working well – last week European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen scrapped three greening measures.

