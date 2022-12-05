With videoJust on the day that singer Hugo Sigal (75) said he would never sing his song again, the news came that the Flemish evergreen is an unprecedented hit in Ukraine.



Dec 5 2022

No, they don’t know the word ‘good morning’ in Ukraine, but something that looks like it. ‘Goei’ means something like ‘fucking mess’. A strong swear word. And who started it is unknown, but the NOS reported last weekend from Kiev that Ukrainians relieve their distress with their own versions of the song. “So when the lights go out: good morning,” a woman explained to reporter Kysia Hekster. TikTok is teeming with videos. The Flemish broadcaster VRT now speaks of ‘a musical middle finger to Putin’. See also EU will exclude seven Russian banks from Swift

Good morning, morning was the Belgian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 (winner: Sévérine on behalf of Monaco with Un banc, un arbre, une rue). It was not sung by the makers themselves on that evening: the female half of the duo Nicole and Hugo was ill, so their replacements took fourteenth place. It has not become a number 1 hit, but it has become an inseparable part of the repertoire at Flemish parties and parties. And Nicole and Hugo belong to the Flemish heritage. For about 50 years.

The latter was also apparent when Nicole passed away a month ago. She had been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time and fell down the stairs. The whole of Flanders sympathized with her funeral, insofar as people were not present themselves: the stars were. Hugo looked back on that just last weekend. In a rare interview in The newspapaerand via a letter of thanks The last news. See also Then buy: rare Porsche 996 Turbo X50

“For more than 50 years we always felt loved, but we didn’t know that you love us so much,” he wrote. He had received thousands of e-mails, letters and cards. “I miss Nicole so much that I now sleep on her side of the bed. And I spray a little of her perfume on the pillow. That way I feel her closer to me.”

When asked if heGood morning tomorrow‘ he would still sing, he replied vehemently: ‘Never! I wouldn’t know with whom!”

Nicole and Hugo – he will always speak plural, Sigal underlines in his letter, have not yet responded to the excitement in Ukraine. The replacements who were allowed to sing at the Eurovision Song Contest at the time. Very special, said Lily Castel (85). “The dances I have seen are very nice.”



