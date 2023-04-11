remember, from Latin remember, go through the heart again. There are those who learned this corny etymology by reading Galeano, but for me it is one of those school micro-lessons that they hammered into my brain and I couldn’t forget even if I wanted to. I’ve thought a lot about her watching Fleishman is in trouble (Disney +).

Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) is a doctor in his early forties recently divorced with two children, whose ex-wife, Rachel—genuflection to Claire Danes—disappears. But this is not a thriller: the only search that its irritating protagonist does is that of himself. In this self-exploration, Dr. Fleishman is reunited with his college friends, Libby (always adorable Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody). This, together with the crisis of the 40 that the three share, leads them to take a vital exam.

After a certain age, it is easy to get carried away by the syndrome Little pieces: live from and in your past. Even when life goes very well for you (life has gone extraordinarily well for these gentlemen), nothing can compete with the Zoom ballet of life, with the Rockopop of life, with the music yes of life, because it is not the content that matters, it is the youth with which one starred in it. You run your experiences through your heart again, not to check that you keep your experiences, but to make sure that you still have a heart.

In this way, the characters seem to have forgotten that if you cry for the lost youth at 40, the tears will not let you see that you have the other half of your life. A series focused on the pluperfect past tense that projects a simple conditional ends up being a fabulous ode to the imperfect present, yes, but chosen and desired.

