Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has passed away at the age of 79. The British-American band announced this today on Twitter. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band.”

“There are no words to describe our grief,” said Fleedwood Mac’s social media post today. “She was truly unique, special and extremely talented. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.’

McVie, who was married to Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie from 1968 to 1976, joined the world-famous formation in the early 1970s and was part of the band until 1998. She did nothing for a long time after leaving Fleetwood Mac, but became in 1997 yet again persuaded to go on tour with the band. In 2004 she released a solo album. Ten years later, McVie surprised Fleetwood Mac fans by returning as a singer. See also Campaign raises funds for victims of war in Ukraine

McVie wrote some of the group’s best-known hits, such as Little Lies, Everywhere, Don’t Stop, Say You Love Me and Songbird.

She passed away after a short illness in hospital, surrounded by her family.



From left to right: Peter Green; John McVie; Stevie Nicks; Christine McVie; Mike Fleetwood; and Lindsey Buckingham. © AP



