DANIEL REBOREDO Historian and international political analyst Thursday, December 8, 2022, 21:21



America goes from shock to shock. The last one, previously announced by the investigations of the Justice against the Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, and his cabinet, came to fruition in recent days, after weeks of alleged investigations, with the accusation of being the leader of an alleged criminal organization that sells contracts. public for illicit gains. The complaint is a torpedo to the waterline of the precarious balance in which the country has been moving since Castillo won the elections in 2021 and adds to the previous five from which he emerged unscathed. Since then, the country’s political crisis has been a constant. Peru has experienced years of political instability in recent decades, caused by a high turnover of presidents, all accused of corruption (Alan García, Alberto Fujimori, Alejandro Toledo, Ollanta Humala, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski), to which are added imprisonment, escape from country, suicides, etc.

This is the political normality of the Andean country. Normality accentuated after the ephemeral and fleeting self-coup carried out by Castillo last Wednesday, three hours before the debate on his possible dismissal began in Congress. Unsuccessful maneuver that has ended with his arrest and transfer to the Lima prison of Barbadillo where Alberto Fujimori is located, the former president who also carried out a self-coup in 1992 and who in this case succeeded thanks to the support of citizens and the Army. After his decision to dissolve the Peruvian Congress, a few hours served to end his adventure to establish a national emergency government that had been a failure since its inception. A foolish and crazy plan ends with the possibility of being sentenced to prison from 10 to 20 years and with the reaffirmation of a Congress that has a much worse reputation than him.

President Castillo and his Perú Libre party have been a disappointment for Peruvians, after two hundred years of conservative governments, because a year after his triumph, not only has he not kept his promises (constitutional reform, second agrarian reform, health, poverty and modification of the neoliberal order) but has ended with ultra-conservatives and conspiracy disseminators, after renewed and educated politicians abandoned their project when they detected its lurches and inconsistencies. Succession of presidential cabinets (five in particular) and more than a hundred ministers confirm this.

But let’s not forget the influence and, on many occasions, the tricks of the right and its constant pressure through the Attorney General’s Office, the press and Congress itself. The media rallied against Castillo long before he assumed the presidency, subjecting him and his family to continued harassment and persecution. With respect to the aforementioned Congress, it should be noted, as an example, that in the period of a year there have been around a dozen substitution attempts, opening with surprising complacency innumerable investigative commissions for denunciations of corruption cases and arriving in several times until the motion of censure that he always passed and that on this occasion would also have done so despite the ‘evidence’ against him, his entourage and some of his former ministers.

Three hours have sunk Castillo and a “few more” will last the presidency of Dina Boluarte, very weak politically and under the merciless and combined pressure of parliamentary Caesarism and the poor and desperate masses of the country.