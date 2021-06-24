Mechanic Ruben Requeana repairs a part of a vehicle’s injectors in Caracas, June 17. Venezuela has been dealing for years with a shortage and gasoline production crisis| Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R

Venezuela has been living for years with the shortage of gasoline production, the latest stage in the decline of the state oil company PDVSA, and now complaints are multiplying about the appalling conditions in which the fuel reaches the pumps, which, according to drivers, causes the visits to workshops become frequent.

Prematurely burned spark plugs or gas pumps, clogged fuel nozzles, damaged brake discs and serious engine problems are some of the failures that vehicles can experience every two to three months as a result of poor fuel quality.

“The gasoline we have now comes with many pollutants, soil, water, and the gasoline itself is of poor quality,” explained Venezuelan automotive mechanic Rubén Requena, who has worked in the area for over ten years. Requena explained that failures are so recurrent in different vehicles that it is not difficult to determine the culprit: fuel.

The same argument is defended by Félix Grillo, another injector cleaning specialist. According to him, these problems were common a year ago, when imported fuel from Iran first arrived in the country, due to shortages that left Venezuela almost without gas for several months.

“A gasoline that looks like brown tamarind juice is coming in. It was pale, white or pink, (now it’s) pure swamp,” said Grillo, who claimed the fuel is also yielding less.

Gasoline imported from Iran has different specifications from that made in Venezuela. The octane rating, for example, is lower, according to Rafael Quiroz, an oil specialist. “I have no doubts that this gasoline is good for the automotive fleet, of course, in Iran. But, in the case of Venezuela, it is not valid for reasons of temperature, environmental issues, among others,” he said.

Fuel produced in the country with lower quality

The Venezuelan fleet was also refueled with fuel produced in the country’s refineries, according to Quiroz and union leader Iván Freites, secretary of professionals and technicians at the Unitary Federation of Oil Workers of Venezuela.

However, the gasoline being produced in the country does not have all the components traditionally used. Of the eight that were used to prepare gasoline, PDVSA has only four. And this is due, in part, to the complications that the oil company faces due to economic sanctions imposed by the United States.

The union leader pointed out that, despite this, Venezuela produced components for gasoline in previous years, but due to the “dismantling” of the oil industry, there are complaints of lack of maintenance in all machines in the industry, which also affected the quality of production. .

The volume produced in Venezuela is not enough to supply the national vehicle fleet, estimated at around 4 million units, according to the country’s Chamber of Automotive Product Manufacturers.

The Venezuelan oil industry has gone from producing just under 400,000 barrels a day a year ago to more than 570,000 today, after the drop of the last eight years. In 2013, Venezuela produced nearly 3 million barrels daily.