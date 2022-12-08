Bologna confirms itself as a city that is always attentive to sustainability, not only for the policies applied by the administration but also for the habits of the inhabitants of the capital of Emilia Romagna and of the territories of the Metropolitan City. Local motorists have indeed shown how the vehicle fleet is among the most sustainable in Italy, with less than half of the cars on the road powered by petrol engines only. According to the data released by the Statistical Offices of the Municipality and Metropolitan City of Bologna in the report The vehicle fleet in the metropolitan city of Bologna – Year 2021, over 50% of the cars are Euro 5 or Euro 6 class, a value of 11 percentage points above above the national average.

Hybrid and electric vehicles confirm the growing trend of recent years, recording +48% in the metropolitan city and +39% in the regional capital city alone. Compared to the metropolitan area complex, the vehicle park grew in 2021 by 0.2% against 0.7% nationally, while le registrations they grew by 2.7% although they present levels lower than the period prior to the Covid-19 pandemic: the months of 2021 never manage to reach the average registration levels recorded in the period 2015-2019. Methane or LPG cars are twice as high as the national figure and the city of the Two Towers is in twelfth place among the large Italian cities in terms of motorization rate and in second place in comparison with the metropolitan cities for cars in the Euro 5 class and 6

“Certainly happy with this result – he has declared Paolo Crescimbeni, metropolitan councilor delegated to the Sustainable Mobility Plan – and the awareness of our citizens: as institutions we will have to continue working with a view to further improving the sensitivity of those who live in the metropolitan city. These data are good, but the priority remains the strengthening of local public transport. The geography of our territory requires greater efforts to improve air quality. We do not want to shirk this commitment also because for us it is a question of civility, of respect above all for future generations and of reducing inequalities. Replacing obsolete vehicles with more ecological and modern ones, implementing new rides or increasing the frequency of rides is a choice consistent with our objectives. Less use of private cars by improving the local public transport service, reducing environmental pollution, overcoming architectural barriers, improving the comfort of travellers, are among the priorities of the metropolitan city of Bologna”.

As for thePower supplyin percentage terms, cars a gas they are a phenomenon present above all in the mountains and in the capital. The municipalities with the highest values ​​are Lizzano in Belvedere and Alto Reno Terme, where 1 out of 2 cars is fueled by petrol. The municipalities where the methane are in the Imola plain, in particular Medicine is confirmed in first place with 15.2% of cars running on methane: a percentage almost double compared to the metropolitan average (8%). The power supply hybrid and electric it is a phenomenon linked to the municipality of Bologna and to the surrounding municipalities. San Lazzaro di Savena and Bologna are the two most “green” municipalities with 7.1% of hybrid or electric cars (the metropolitan average is 5%). Followed by Granarolo dell’Emilia and Pianoro, both above 6%. In terms of euro class, 57.9% of cars on the road are Euro 5 or Euro 6. The municipality with the most recent cars is Granarolo dell’Emilia with 66.7% of Euro 5 or Euro 6 cars, followed by Sala Bolognese and San Giorgio di Piano around 64%. Castel del Rio and Monghidoro are the municipalities with the lowest number of Euro 5 or Euro 6 class cars, respectively 39.1% and 41.8%.