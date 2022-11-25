“I don’t want any problems, I’m going to stay with my family and decline the invitation”, published the federal deputy on Twitter

the federal deputy Alexandre Frota (Pros-SP) withdrew from joining the president-elect’s transition team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). On his Twitter profile, he claimed to have received “cowardly and bigoted attacks” from a wing of “leblon shoe left”🇧🇷

Frota’s nomination, along with 98 other names, for the Culture group was announced by the transition coordinator and vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), on Tuesday (22.Nov.2022). Shortly afterwards, it was criticized by actors allied to the PT, such as José Abreu and Pedro Cardoso.

In the publications, he said that “prejudice is in their minds when they talk about diversity, opportunities for all, respect for differences, without judgment”What a “not quite like that”🇧🇷

Frota ends the sequence of publications saying it is “easier to disintegrate an atom than a prejudice”🇧🇷

Here are Frota’s publications: