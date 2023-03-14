Pope Francis opens up to married priests: Bergoglio’s turning point (not to be rejoiced about). The comment

“Also priests will be able to marry, but only at a certain age”, sang Lucio Dalla. Prophetic piece that Bergoglio, trusting more in men (or rather in women) than in God, he decided to make it concrete. Indeed, in recent days, Pope francesco in an interview with the Argentinean information site Infobae he asserted that “Compulsory priestly celibacy is a temporary prescription”.

“forced” choice certainly dictated by the latest publication of the Statistical Yearbook of the clergy, that is to say the priests who have abandoned their habit. The defect phenomenon, in general, it involved almost six thousand priests in the world in the period 2014-2018. As for the geographical distribution of the data, over 81% of defections took place in America and Europe.

More generally, “the number of priests in the world – analyzed the report – has been decreasing since 2013”, the year of the election of Jorge Bergoglio. A “curious” temporal coincidence, but not too much. From 2013 to 2018, the Church went from 415,348 priests to 414,065 at the end of the period considered with a contraction of 0.3%, concentrated in the last part of the sample period.

The mainstream media ovation narrative that these days are “glorifying” the 10-year pontificate of the man who came from the end of the world, has not only ignored the flight of priests, but he didn’t even remember it emptying of churches, seminaries, the decrease in Sunday offerings, in St. Peter’s mite and the drop in preferences (8 per thousand) for the Catholic Church, which in 2022 lost 260,000 signatures compared to the previous year. Pope Francis’ strategy to bring back shepherds who fled the St. Peter’s sheepfold: “more potatoes for everyone” cannot be successful because the priestly ministry is perpetuated with the graces of the sacraments and certainly not by feeding it with miniskirts, lipsticks, marriage bedspreads and testosterone.

