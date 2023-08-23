Pompeii is an extraordinary encyclopedia of antiquity that has shed many certainties about daily life two millennia ago and also many questions, especially regarding what happened on the day of the catastrophe. Doubts are being cleared more and more with the help of science and non-invasive study methods, which allow us to travel, without altering the vestiges that are preserved, to that fateful autumn day in the year 79 when Vesuvius woke up and began to roar furiously.

One of the questions that experts have asked the most is how the inhabitants of Pompeii died, who were left forever frozen in time, under the tons of volcanic material that have preserved the details of the agony of those dramatic moments.

The corpses, once the organic matter had disappeared and now only the skeleton, left an imprint in the petrified ashes that the archaeologists later filled with plaster to obtain molds of the bodies, which allow the exact posture in which they were reproduced on a real scale. they were when they died and they offer a desolate picture of the victims of the tragedy.

A group of researchers led by the University of Valencia have studied for the first time, with non-invasive techniques based on chemical analysis with X-rays, the bones of some of these fossilized fugitives, as the Pompeians who tried to flee from the volcano fury And he has concluded that they died of suffocation, and not burned or dehydrated as other theories defend.

Gianni Gallello, coordinator of the investigation, pointed out in conversation with EL PAÍS that the study refers to a specific group of victims and that the population died in the eruption in different ways, depending on the place where they were, more or less far from Vesuvius. Thus, the inhabitants of Herculaneum, another of the devastated cities, closest to the volcano, probably died burned by pyroclastic waves of more than 500 degrees of temperature.

In Pompeii, researchers from the Spanish university, in collaboration with the University of Cambridge and the Italian Ministry of Culture, have analyzed the remains of six people who fled from the Porta Nola area and one who was in the Suburban Baths area. . And they have concluded that they probably died from inhaling toxic gases from the volcano while trying to flee. Once they collapsed lifelessly, their bodies were covered in ash and other volcanic material in no time. Several were found under a three meter layer of lapilli and remains of the collapse of buildings.

In addition to the analysis of the bones, the position of the bodies, relaxed or stretched, confirms this theory. Some victims are even covered with remnants of cloth and clothing indicating that the temperatures were not hot enough to burn them.

Scientists point out that these people were trying to flee the city when the rain ended. lapilli that had turned the ground into a blanket of some kind of black hail made up of solid fragments of lava. Walking on such a surface is not easy, so the fugitives used improvised sticks made from tree branches to move faster, but after a false calm they were surprised, already exhausted, by the second phase of the eruption, which It lasted several minutes and formed a toxic cloud that covered Pompeii and left an irrespirable concentration of ash and volcanic gases in the air that killed them some 20 hours after the first outbreak, according to the researchers.

Gianni Gallello explains that the extreme heat from the pyroclastic waves and magma currents arrived after the victims had already died. The bones have revealed that the bodies suffered postmortem the effects of high temperatures, with results similar to cremations.

The researchers began in 2019, separating the bones that had not been contaminated by the lime used for the molds. They then analyzed them to obtain information about the thermal shock to which they were subjected, to find out if the extreme heat affected them during or after death. They did this by crossing data and comparing the samples from Pompeii with other burned bones from the Ostian necropolis in Rome from the same period and from another necropolis in Valencia of uncremated bone remains. “The bones of the uncontaminated tracings presented similar characteristics to the cremated remains in the rituals of the Romans of ancient Rome,” says Gallello.

View of the snow-capped Mount Vesuvius, in an image taken from the ancient archaeological ruins of Pompeii, near Naples (Italy). Cesare Abbate (AP)

The scientist has published an extensive article on the research in the journal Plos Onesigned together with Llorenç Alapont, a researcher at the same university, and other colleagues from other institutions.

The researcher from the Valencian University points out that it is the first time that the skeletons of the inhabitants of Pompeii found inside the plaster casts have been studied, which he defines as “a photocopy of the moment of death”, with an innovative technique and non-invasive. They have combined chemical analysis with X-ray fluorescence analysis, as well as anthropological and taphonomic study (the study of the fossilization process). “This study makes all the pieces of the puzzle fit together and provides information that cannot be seen with the naked eye,” says Gallello, noting that the research has created a low-cost action protocol that opens the door for other studies to be human remains from points other than the cities devastated by the volcano to verify if the pattern they have discovered changes or is maintained and why.

The researcher highlights the value of Pompeii for science. “Life stopped with that catastrophic episode of unprecedented magnitude and was immortalized there. We are not facing a chronological event that lasts for years as in other sites, in Pompeii something very concrete is seen: what happened in the lives of people in just a few hours”. And he adds: “It is an intact past in the present.”

