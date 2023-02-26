Audi TT on the run

The pursuit in the Bologna area which saw the forces of order and a 44-year-old Italian drug dealer at the wheel of his car ended with an arrest Audi TT. After deliberately ignoring the carabinieri’s halt in Granarolo dell’Emilia, in the province of Bologna, the man attempted to escape, managing for about twenty kilometers not to be caught by the soldiers of the San Lazzaro Operations and Radiomobile Unit. To jeopardize his attempt to sow the forces of order was a patrol from the Lieutenancy of Medicine, which stopped him at the height of the Medicinese fraction of Villa Fontana.

Pursuit at 200 km/h

It is a miracle that there have been no accidents of any kind and that no one has been hurt. For two fundamental reasons: meanwhile, the high speed at which the 44-year-old black sports car proceeded, which reached peaks of almost 200 km/h on the Transversal road of Pianura; and also the heavy traffic of the streets traveled by the getaway car, considering it was 7 pm on Thursday. The man indeed he whizzed past the other cars while the police officers tried in vain to stop him, the 200 km/h top speed of his Audi TT was too much even for them.

Take the arrest

In the end his run was interrupted by a carabinieri patrol: after arresting him for detention for drug dealing and resisting a public official, the agents discovered that he was an old acquaintance of theirs, who in addition to crimes related to drugs and dealing in the past he had already been denounced several times also for driving without a license. It is not clear whether or not he had a driving license in this specific case, what is certain is that on board his black Audi TT he was hiding some doses of hashish. Knowing the subject, one would say: nothing surprising.