Today, Sunday, German police in Lower Saxony announced that a young man had been slightly injured when he jumped from a balcony on the second floor to escape from the police.

Police officers went to the scene of the accident in Verden, northern Germany, yesterday, Saturday, after receiving a report of harassment and suspending an unauthorized party in which ten people participated.

When the attendees noticed the police coming, some tried to flee, including the young man.

The young man climbed the balcony fence, but was unable to maintain his balance and fell, and the police kept personal data to attend the party, who will be fined all of them.