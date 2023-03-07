The police found a firearm in the Groningen catering business where shots were fired on Saturday night. The shooter is still on the run.

After an investigation, the police confirmed on Monday that a firearm was used in the café on Peperstraat in Groningen. It is not known if there were any injuries, according to police.

The owner of the tent in question, café Donovan’s, says no one was hit. In a statement on Facebook, he says the “skirmish” took place in a covered outdoor area. There, walkers can smoke a cigarette or cool down. According to him, what happened can be seen on camera images.

‘Fearful’

The suspect would have been in the bar less than half an hour “when he thought he was within his right to fire a shot like a lost cowboy.” After that, the gunman was able to escape by standing “behind some ladies,” even though the lights were turned on to locate him. ‘Unfortunately’ the ‘fear hare (…) thus managed to escape’. See also Live: Cida Gonçalves takes office as Minister of Women

The cause of the incident in the entertainment area is unknown. The police investigation continues. The café would like to offer its sincere apologies for any inconvenience: ‘The business has been around for almost 14 years now and nothing has ever happened in that time. We’ll tighten the reins a bit.’

