Flea markets If you want to find the perfect used clothing, you need to know the city’s hidden outlets – three veterans will tell you how to find the best treasures in Helsinki right now.

Second hand clothes and accessories are now coveted online and in Helsinki’s stone-foot shops. Three stylish flea market enthusiasts will tell you where and how to find treasures.

So a Helsinki-based public relations expert Sylvia Sene describes the feeling of joy that follows an exceptional flea market purchase.

Since her teens, she has been looking for second-hand finds in her wardrobe: Levis jeans, silk and sweaters, leather jackets, colorful dresses. Really everything except sportswear and underwear.