E.Electric cars are on the rise, everyone is cheering at the moment. Finally !, that’s the sigh of all those who can’t get it done quickly enough to say goodbye to the combustion engine. The whole thing is underlined with steep curves, which indicate their growing popularity: record after record, the proportion of electrified new car purchases is climbing incessantly. “The willingness to switch to electric cars is much higher than it was a year ago,” rejoices Uwe Hochgeschurtz, head of Renault Germany, who with his Zoe tops the list of the best-selling all-electric cars: “We are number one.” In September he sold 3,600 Zoe, now the little Frenchman is on the verge of jumping into the top ten in the overall statistics of the best-selling private cars: “If someone had predicted that a year ago, he would have been declared crazy.”

Georg Meck Responsible editor for economics and “Money & More” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Most managers are good at praising their own product, but the Renault boss is also honest enough to acknowledge that the boost is not just on his own account: “The state bonus is an important reason, but not the only one . “In the case of the Zoe, there is a € 10,000 discount, making the small car significantly more than a third cheaper. The state pays two thirds of the premium, the manufacturer pays a third (in the case of Renault there is an extra 1000 euros bonus). That is the rule – and at the same time an indication of the number one blemish of the beautiful boom: e-mobility is being massively pushed by the taxpayer.

Vehicles that have two engines running around with them

“Full speed ahead for electromobility,” it sounds from Eschborn near Frankfurt, where the “Federal Office for Economics and Export Control” (BAFA) is busy drawing on the funds. This also means: full speed ahead with tax money. Billions for billions are praised by politicians to finally help e-mobility on the jumps. When the funding program started in 2016, the acceptance of electromobility was so bad that the Germans didn’t even want to accept free money for it. In July of this year, the federal government, in the convoy to the corona emergency aid, stepped up again. That works. Now the ruble is rolling. But does that also help the environment? That brings us to blemish number two: E-mobility is only ecological if the cars are operated with clean electricity. This is by no means the case today. “If we run on coal-fired electricity, we’re not saving the climate,” says BMW Board Member for Development Frank Weber. Problem recognized, but unfortunately not eliminated, blemish number three follows: what counts for climate protection is the ecological balance of an automobile over its entire life cycle; Battery production and other preliminary work included. And it quickly gets hairy if modern, economical diesels are to be put in their place. In any case, electric vehicles only drive with a clear conscience if cobalt and lithium are extracted from the earth under decent conditions.