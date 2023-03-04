Social networks and content creators have already accustomed us to all kinds of “life hacks”, but more than one left with a square eye the trick of a motorcyclist who taught how to make popcorn with the motorcycle.

It was through the TikTok social network where a netizen uploaded a video in which he revealed to all his followers how the motorcycle can be used to make delicious popcorn and enjoy a good movie or series with it.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, the biker, instead of doing it in the traditional way, proceeded to place the grains of corn in the exhaust of the two-wheel drive unit.

In the viral images you can see the moment in which the motorcyclist takes two fists of popcorn and placed them directly in the exhaust of his motorcycle

After doing the above, the man started the two-wheeled vehicle for a few seconds.

However, at first nothing happened, it was not until after a while that the surprise came.

Unexpectedly, little by little popcorn began to flow out of the motorcycle’s exhaust, until dozens of it came out of the unit continuously.

As expected, the video posted on the Chinese virtual platform soon became a trend among Internet users, managing to gather more than 20 million reproductions so far, as well as more than 455 thousand “likes” and more than 9 thousand comments.

In the comment box there were not a few users who took their best jokes and memes about the situation, while there were those who strongly criticized the biker, pointing out that consuming the popcorn made in the exhaust of the motorcycle can cause serious health problems.