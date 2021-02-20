Unknown

Levante cross the path of Atlético again, this time at the Wanda Metropolitano (follow the game live on As.com). The leader half took advantage of the game that he had postponed against the granota team. The most optimistic will see that the distance increased with respect to their pursuers. The pessimists will say that it was only worth winning the three points. The reality is only one: Atlético takes six points from the second, Real Madrid, and continues to have one game less. From there, everyone who does the reading they want or the one that interests them the most.

Simeone’s team returns to their stadium, where they are very strong. Of eleven league games, he has only given up two draws: Villarreal and Celta. The rest, triumphs. Levante, for its part, lowers performance somewhat when it plays outside the Ciutat. They have won two matches out of eleven as a visitor in the championship, but the last win was against Real Madrid. Like not to relax.

And the leader of LaLiga cannot do it. In the Ciutat he had the ball, the game and the chances. Many. But he did not lose to a saving hand from Oblak at the end of the match. Levante offered signs of being almost delivered, but endured and made their game profitable. Good team that of Paco López, who will not have Radoja due to injury. The Levante coach only has Malsa in the middle and he will have to invent something to strengthen that central plot.

Simeone, for his part, also loses players: Savic and Saúl, by cards and Carrasco by last-minute injury. Dembélé and Herrera remain inactive due to the coronavirus, Trippier cannot play due to his sanction… The Argentine coach recovered Lemar, but the eleven is a puzzle: Vrsaljko, Kondogbia and Giménez did not train and the team is pinned. Simeone could even change systems to balance his forces. Kondogbia’s annoyances could give Torreira ownership and even Lemar could start. The eleven will be guaranteed, the bench no longer so much …

Levante will trust everything at their speed in the exit of the ball, those quick transitions in search from the rival goal. He hurt Atlético like that and will repeat. A Madrid team that has six straight games in LaLiga conceding a goal. Something unheard of. Now practically every shot from an opponent means a goal. Football is a matter of streaks and it has come to the Madrid team to fit in in all the games.

Atlético need to win to at least maintain the advantage with their pursuers. Gil Marín, Atlético’s CEO, was in Majadahonda encouraging the squad. Only the preview of the important days is passed by. The idea is clear: with what is worn or with what Simeone has, but you have to win. It’s the first final. Chelsea (with the trip to Bucharest), Villarreal and Real Madrid await just around the corner. That is why winning Levante is little less than an obligation.