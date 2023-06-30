BOGOTÁ, Colombia — In Colombia, a new illicit product is booming. Desperate consumers smuggle it in suitcases from abroad, hoard it at home, pay exorbitant prices online and line up at clandestine locations to buy it.

The contraband? Dijon mustard.

A new health law created to improve Colombian diets — laden with meat and fried foods — has led to the disappearance of a multitude of foods from supermarket shelves, including the world’s most famous French delicacy of condiments.

Drawing inspiration from a Pan American Health Organization campaign to address the high rates of cardiovascular disease in the region, The Colombian Ministry of Health imposed limits on high-sodium products in 2020, and the measure came into effect in November of last year.

The rule limits sodium for 59 products, including cereals, meats, nuts, breads and cheeses. Mustard must have less than 817 milligrams of sodium per 100 grams. A jar of Dijon Gray Poupon mustard has almost three times that amount.

French gastronomy is not hugely popular among average Colombians. Even so, mustard is a popular condiment in many homes.

By 2024, even stricter health restrictions will take effect, lowering the limit for mustard to 600 milligrams of sodium per 100 grams. Manufacturers that do not reduce the sodium content of affected products by then will not be allowed to sell them.

Since the limits were put in place, food and industry experts said, Dijon mustard has largely disappeared from stores. Mustard producers in France and the US are unlikely to modify their products to conform to the standards of any one country, and even if they did, the final product would no longer be considered genuine Dijon mustard.

As a result, mustard has become expensive. A jar of Maille, a French brand of Dijon mustard, now sells for up to $25 on Mercado Libre.

Flambée, a French restaurant in Bogotá popular with diplomats and businessmen, for weeks sold homemade Dijon mustard for about $7 a jar, about double the usual price. But despite selling around 5 kilos a week, the restaurant decided to quit due to bureaucratic obstacles.

Two industry insiders said that with so much demand, especially from restaurants, it was only a matter of time before more organized condiment smuggling operations got underway.

Some local producers of other products included in the national health rule have begun to modify their sodium content to keep them on store shelves — a huge win, according to health care policymakers.

High sodium intake increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in the country, said Evelyne Degraff, a consultant for the Pan American Health Organization in Colombia.

Still, while she praised the intent of the policy, Isabel Carmona, a nutritionist in Colombia, said the inclusion of certain products was “illogical.”

Under the new rule, high-salt foods that are popular in Colombia, such as chicharrón, can still be sold with a sodium limit twice that of mustard, despite the fact that consumers eat them for bag. Mustard, by comparison, is consumed in small quantities.

The Health Ministry did not respond to requests for comment. But Elisa Cadena, who worked for the ministry until last year, said the regulation was developed using data from a national nutrition survey and in collaboration with health and industry groups.

In these cases, the Ministry “should analyze the standard for these types of products and see if it can make any changes,” said Cadena, who now works in school nutrition for the Colombian Ministry of Education.

Thierry Ways, owner of La Parisienne, a delicatessen in the coastal city of Barranquilla, also pointed to the inconsistency in the new rule.

“What’s the point of banning mustard simply because it has too much salt per 100 grams?” he said. “You don’t eat 100 grams of mustard in one sitting.” A single serving of mustard is 5 grams, according to nutrition labels.

“We are treating some very standard and common international gastronomy products as if they were controlled substances,” Ways said.

By: GENEVIEVE GLATSKY