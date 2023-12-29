Lawyer and former president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice says that CBF “stopped in time” and talks about making “Brazilian football great again”

The former president of Superior Court of Sports Justice Flavio Zveiter launched his candidacy for the presidency of the CBF. In an article for the newspaper Folha de S.Paulopublished on Friday (Dec 29, 2023) with the title “We need to rebuild the CBF and restore the pride of the Brazilian team”the lawyer said he is “willing The to stare It is lead” what he called “challenge” to make the “Brazilian football great again”.

In the article, Zveiter states that:

Brazilian football lives “bigger crisis” of its history;

change needs to happen “outside the field”;

the Brazilian team lost “global protagonism” because of “management mistakes”;

it is necessary to respect and value state championships;

professionalize executives who work in Brazilian football;

is willing to “face and lead this challenge together with all those who want to see Brazilian football great again”.

Zveiter will have as his opponent the president of the São Paulo Football Federation, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos. On Friday (Dec 29), the hat received public support from 30 clubs, including traditional teams from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, and 8 federations.

Read the complete of the manifesto (PDF – 377 kB).

Read more about the election at CBF: