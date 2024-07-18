Senator links the case to the attack on Bolsonaro in 2018 and declares that God “held the knife” to kill the former president

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024) that, if it were not “God” turning former President Donald Trump’s head, the shot that hit the ear would have “exploded” the Republican’s skull. The candidate for the United States election was the victim of an attack on Saturday (13.Jul).

“If it weren’t for God taking the precaution of turning Donald Trump’s head just a little bit to the right, that shot would have blown his skull off.”he declared in the plenary session of the Upper House.

The senator also linked the fact to the attack suffered by his father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2018.

“Like this [Deus] He did it with Bolsonaro, who held that knife so that it wouldn’t rip the president’s vital organs and kill him instantly, and he also did it with Trump.”

ATTACK AGAINST TRUMP

Donald Trump was shot dead while holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, raising security concerns ahead of the US election, which is scheduled for November 5.

According to physician and congressman Ronny Jackson (Texas), the shot would have been fatal if Trump had not moved his head slightly moments before being hit by the bullet in the right ear.

The infographic below shows the trajectory of the bullet that hit the American:

Videos shared on social media show Trump turning his head slightly just before being hit and consequently dodging the bullet.

Watch (2min37s):