Senator says that the president’s physical integrity is a concern, but he believes in the work of the GSI

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said this Saturday (23.Jul.2022) that he is calm about his father’s safety at the party convention. The event to confirm Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection will be this Sunday (24.Jul.2022).

He said that there is concern about the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, but that he trusts the work of the security team. The statements were given to the channel Young Pan News.

“Without a doubt, this is an important point, which concerns everyone, but I strongly believe in the work of the GSI, the Federal Police, which will be part of it from now on”said the senator.

“Tomorrow at Maracanãzinho we will go there very calmly”, declared. He refers to the gym where the convention will be held, in Rio de Janeiro.

Flávio mentioned the knife attack suffered by his father on September 6, 2018, during the presidential campaign that took Bolsonaro to the Planalto Palace.

“He is a survivor of the hate speech of the left, he was the victim of an attack by a former Psol member”declared.

The stab is often cited by Bolsonaro and his supporters. In a strictly electoral analysis, the speech can cause empathy in the population and reduce the electorate’s rejection of Jair Bolsonaro.

Voting intention polls, about which Flávio said he was “skeptical”, show the president growing little by little, but still lagging behind. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

the last search PowerDate, released on July 20, 2022, shows Lula in the lead with 43% of voting intentions for the 1st round. The current president, Jair Bolsonaro, has 37%. The simulation of the 2nd round points Lula with 51% and Bolsonaro parked with 38%.

Regarding the attempt by opponents to boycott the convention, Flávio Bolsonaro said that the movement on the left was positive for publicizing the event. Last week, opponents made a call to confirm “presence” at an event and empty Maracanãzinho. On Wednesday (July 20), the PL canceled just over 40,000 registrations for the event.

“All leftists who have tried to rig this registration to participate in our convention are most welcome if they come peacefully. They will be able to meet President Bolsonaro up close and demystify that monster they created in their heads and understand what is at stake in 2022.”

The launch of Bolsonaro’s ticket will be at 11:22 am. The gym gates open to the public at 8:22 am. The “22” of the minutes is the same as the PL acronym. In the invitation to the event, the PL asks supporters to participate dressed in green and yellow. The expected audience for the party is up to 12,000 people.

In the interview, Flávio Bolsonaro confirmed that Bolsonaro should participate in electoral debates to “to remind voters, especially the younger ones, what the PT gang did in our Brazil”. According to the president’s son, the chief executive will ask the population for the possibility of ruling in Brazil for another 4 years. “under normal conditions”, with the end of the pandemic.