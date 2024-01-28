Lula gave up on putting Mantega in charge of the mining company; presenter criticized political interference in choosing the new boss

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) responded on Saturday (27.jan.2024) to the criticism of the presenter of TV Globo Luciano Huck at “political interference” of the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Vale.

“So it is Luciano Huck, you who made the 'L' knowing this”wrote the son of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) – in reference to the symbol associated with the PT member.

On Saturday (January 27), Huck stated that political interference in the business environment is one of the reasons for the “low growth” and from “low productivity” from the country. The criticism came after Lula tried to install former Finance Minister Guido Mantega as CEO of Vale. He decided to back down after the negative repercussion and is now working to postpone the selection of the mining company's new president.

Read Flávio Bolsonaro's post about Luciano Huck's post:

Despite Bolsonaro's son's statement, Huck did not express public support for Lula in the 2022 elections. In October of that year, he commented “proud of you” in a publication by his wife, also presenter Angélica, in which she declared her vote for the PT member.

Read Huck's tweet about Vale below:

LULA AND VALE

As shown by the Power360the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirascheduled a meeting with the president of Vale’s Board of Directors, Daniel André Stieler, for the beginning of the week. The meeting must be in Brasília, on Monday or Tuesday (January 29 or 30, 2024). Vale advisor Manuel Lino Silva de Sousa, known as Ollie Oliveira, who represents and leads independents within the company, will also participate.

According to the schedule that was already decided by Vale, an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for Friday (Feb 2) with the specific objective of defining who will be in charge of the mining company, whose current president is Eduardo Bartolomeo.

For the government, the ideal is to gain time to try to propose a change of command that is of interest to the Palácio do Planalto. Lula sees Vale as an essential company to help leverage the growth model he defends for Brazil. The President of the Republic wants this company to operate in areas that he considers to be of national interest, supporting projects that may have synergy with the new industrial policy recently announced.

This type of Lula's strategy bothers the financial market. Vale is a private company with limited participation in state capital.

Read more about the dispute in Vale: