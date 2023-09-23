In the document, the senator asks for an investigation into the conduct of the PT president, but admits proposals to reform the TSE; your father is ineligible due to a court decision

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) sent a representation against the president of the PT to the Attorney General’s Office, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), for criticizing the existence of the Electoral Court in the country. In the document, the congressman asks that the congresswoman’s conduct be “verified” to preserve the “legitimation of the Powers, especially the Judiciary and its Electoral Justice”. Read the complete (PDF – 292 kB).

On Wednesday (September 20), the PT member said she could not “there must be an Electoral Court” in the country and advocated changes. Gleisi classified the existence of this branch of the Judiciary as “absurd” and said it costs 3 times more than financing political campaigns. The statements were made during session of the Chamber of Deputies in which the so-called PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of amnesty was discussed (9, 2023).

After negative repercussions for her speech, the PT member stated on Friday (September 22, 2023) that she had been “misunderstood” and said that he had not asked for the end of the Electoral Court. “My speech was taken out of context in a debate on a specific proposal, which was PEC 9”, declared.

In the representation, Flávio Bolsonaro states that Gleisi’s speech “goes beyond mere criticism and represents an effective potential for subtracting the legitimization of Power”. The senator says that the deputy is president of the party that heads the Executive Branch.

Flávio Bolsonaro states that criticism and proposals for reform of the Electoral Justice are “fully admissible in the context of democratic debate”. The senator, however, says that the criticisms made by Gleisi correspond to the “effective proposal to subtract the legitimacy of the Judiciary in its mission to guarantee the legitimacy of the electoral process and the effective provision of jurisdiction, in order to strengthen democracy”.

His father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is ineligible by decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). On Friday (September 22, 2023), the Court formed a majority to reject the defense’s appeal. In June 2023, the Court made the former chief executive ineligible for 8 years.

The case is analyzed in the TSE’s virtual trial, in which ministers enter votes into the electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation. The analysis of the appeal is scheduled to end on September 28th.

Bolsonaro was convicted of abuse of political power and misuse of the media for a meeting held with ambassadors, in July 2022, at Palácio da Alvorada, to attack the electronic voting system. The legality of the meeting was questioned by the PDT.