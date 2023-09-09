Farewell to the “king of chocolate” Flavio Repetto. The owner of the Novi Dolciario Group Elah Dufour has died at the age of 92. Flavio Repetto, born in Lerma on 11 December 1931, dedicated much of his life to the group, renowned for the production of high quality chocolate and confectionery products.

At the age of 14 Repetto moved with his family to Genoa, where he worked as a waiter during the day and studied accounting at the Avanzini institute in the evening. In 2004, the University of Genoa awarded him an Honorary Degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 2007 he was awarded the Candy Kettle Award, the European Oscar of the confectionery industry. In the same year he was elected president of the Carige Foundation (he was until 2013), which at the time controlled the main Ligurian bank. After graduating he moved from Genoa to Rome and at just 23 years old he became director of the Italian branch of an American company. Returning to Lerma, he decided to start his own business, the Vallechiara winery for the bottling of wine and at the beginning of the sixties he founded General Ristorazione SpA, launching the first quality collective catering, serving 50 thousand meals per day supplying companies such as Ansaldo, Italsider, Michelin, Fiat, Finmeccanica and Erg.

In 1975 he acquired the majority of Sibeto, a Coca Cola bottling and distribution company for Piedmont and the Aosta Valley and built a factory in Biella. In 1981 he began his journey in the confectionery sector, when he initially decided to acquire the Elah and Dufour brands, together with the Genoa Pegli factory. In 1985 it acquired Novi, founded in 1903 by Giovanni Battista Gambarotta, and decided to form the Elah-Dufour-Novi group (bringing the Novi brand abroad), achieving a turnover of over 130 million euros. He famous the commercial with the claim “Swiss? No, Novi!”.