To “Poder360”, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro said he made his name available to the PL for dispute

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), 41 years old, reaffirmed this Friday (17.Mar.2023) that he is interested in running for mayor of Rio de Janeiro next year. Municipal elections will be held in October 2024.

“Today, within the PLI put my name”, he said. The statement was given to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo and confirmed by Power360.

In an interview with this digital newspaper on February 10, the former president’s son 01 Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had already said who made himself available to his party to run for office. However, he recalled that there are other interested parties within the party, such as senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ).

“I think it’s important to put those who are interested in doing research, working and outlining the right strategy so that, regardless of who it is, this political group is strong in Rio so as not to let the left grow with the current mayor of the city [Eduardo Paes (PSD)]“he said. Read more excerpts from the interview here.

According to the SheetFlávio Bolsonaro also stated that his candidacy depends on an internal analysis of the party of which name would be more viable to run in the municipal elections.

“Once again, a decision taken as a group because the name Bolsonaro has a huge expression in Rio de Janeiro. But all the people I spoke to also have votes and have influence with voters. So, if it is something consensual, we will certainly go to an election with a much greater chance of success”he said.

This would be the 2nd time that Flávio would try for mayor of Rio. In 2016, he ran for office and came 4th in the race, with 424,307 votes.

According to Flávio, his name was called into question to run for office “because it has no other name than Eduardo Paes”. He also stated that the current mayor of Rio de Janeiro has positioned himself as a “bunker” of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Obviously, it is our electoral domicile, but what I always say is the following: this is a construction, any candidacy for the Executive, City Hall, State Government, Presidency is a construction”completed.

FLÁVIO BOLSONARO

Flávio Bolsonaro was elected senator in 2018 with 4,380,418 votes. Before that, he was elected for 4 terms of state deputy (in 2002, in 2006, in 2010 and in 2014).