According to the senator, separating the flesh of the rich from the flesh of the poor is the “peak of authoritarianism”

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) published a video on his Instagram profile this Thursday (June 27, 2024) of two speeches by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “We’re going to get together with the family again on Sunday, we’re going to have a barbecue and we’re going to eat a slice of picanha” said the PT member in 1º video at a press conference, on September 27, 2022, on the eve of the elections.

In the 2nd video, Lula says that a separation has to be made, and that the meat that the population eats is chicken. “Chicken meat is what people eat, you know. Every day, chicken feet, chicken necks, chicken breasts.”said the PT member on June 26, 2024, in an interview with UOL.



Flávio wrote that separating the flesh of the rich from the flesh of the poor is the height of authoritarianism and is cruel to the population. “After controlling social media, Lula now wants to control the family table”wrote the senator.

Watch (1min10s):