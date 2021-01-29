Flavio Mendoza was admitted to the Sanatorio Los Arcos in Palermo. The choreographer was isolated after presenting Covid symptoms waiting for the test result.

The swab performed a few hours ago tested negative for coronavirus. However, he had breathing difficulties, cough, and dizziness. In that situation, they decided to hospitalize him.

As for his artistic work, today, Thursday, not being able to attend the performance of his play “A premiere or a wake”, which he stars in the Broadway theater, he was replaced by Nicolas Scarpino.

These days, Flavio Mendoza had been in the eye of the media storm as a result of his unfortunate statements about Carmen Barbieri when the actress was hospitalized for bilateral pneumonia, caused by coronavirus, and he treated her as a “hypochondriac.”

Carmen Barbieri, whose health condition worsened during her hospitalization in a clinic in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano and today, Thursday, had to be transferred to intensive care, is part of the cast of Flavio Mendoza’s work.

When he contracted Covid, Flavio made unhappy statements: “Carmen is fine, but you saw that she is a hypochondriac … Any little thing, she thinks she has everything. But hey, it happens to all of us. “

A few days ago, Carmen Barbieri was outraged and threatened to sue Flavio Mendoza, who when she was hospitalized for Covid, declared that the actress is a “hypochondriac” and minimized her illness. Photo File.

Then, Flavio Mendoza surprised with his sayings about medical diagnoses in the middle of the pandemic: “Whatever happens to you, they say: you have covid,” he said. do you have covid or are you going to have covid. Did you see that everyone is dying of covid now? Nobody dies of something else. Enough of that bullshit“.

After that unusual appreciation, Mendoza spoke out against the media: “What’s more, I tell the media that they know well that everyone has been infected and they have replaced them and never stopped any program. So, stop breaking the balls Things happen to people apart from covid, the covid has me rotten“, he sentenced then.

Obviously, Carmen was outraged by Flavio Mendoza and assured that she is going to initiate legal action.

Federico Bal was upset with Flavio Medoza for having minimized the illness of his mother Carmen Barbieri, who is hospitalized for Covid. Photo File.

At the same time, Federico Bal He came out in defense of his mother before the expressions of Flavio Mendoza. Annoyed, but measured, he stated: “At this moment I think it is not good to do that humor. Mom is with covid and hypochondria goes elsewhere when you have a positive result of covid. I am not going to enter into a conflict with Flavio, but it did not seem to me located when mom is really hospitalized and does not feel good at all. With these things, no fuck“.

ACE