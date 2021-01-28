Flavio Mendoza presented symptoms of coronavirus. Consequently, he is isolated at home and will be swabbed within hours.

For this reason, the choreographer, dancer and producer will not be able to participate tonight in his work “A premiere or a wake” and who will replace him on stage is Nico Scarpino.

The news about Flavio’s health was given by Adrián Pallares, via Twitter. In this social network, the journalist wrote:

@flaviomendoza isolated preventively, with mild symptoms. The function of A premiere or a wake is done with Nico Scarpino. Flavio swabs today – adrian pallares (@adrianpalla) January 28, 2021

Flavio Mendoza was these days in the eye of the media storm as a result of his unfortunate statements about Carmen Barbieri when the actress was hospitalized for pneumonia, caused by coronavirus, and he treated her as a “hypochondriac”.

Carmen Barbieri, whose health condition worsened during her hospitalization in a sanatorium in the Belgrano neighborhood and today, Thursday, had to be transferred to intensive care, is part of the cast of Flavio Mendoza’s play. When he contracted Covid, Flavio surprised with his unhappy statements in Intruders (America, at).

In this cycle, the choreographer stated: “Carmen is fine, but you saw that she is a hypochondriac … Anything, she thinks she has everything. But hey, it happens to all of us. ”

A few days ago, Carmen Barbieri was outraged and threatened to sue Flavio Mendoza, who when she was hospitalized for Covid, declared that the actress is a “hypochondriac” and minimized her illness. Photo File.

Then, in that same note, Flavio Mendoza surprised with his sayings about medical diagnoses in the midst of the pandemic: “Whatever happens to you, they say: you have covid,” he maintained. “You are going to treat you tomorrow because you have poisoning from eating a bad fish. been and they tell you that you have covid or are you going to have covid. Did you see that everyone is dying of covid now? Nobody dies of something else. Enough of that bullshit“.

Obviously, Carmen was outraged by Flavio Mendoza and assured that she is going to initiate legal action.

At the same time, Federico Bal He came out in defense of his mother before the expressions of Flavio Mendoza. Annoyed, but measured, he stated: “At this moment I think it is not good to do that humor. Mom is with covid and hypochondria goes elsewhere when you have a positive result of covid. I am not going to enter into a conflict with Flavio, but it did not seem to me located when mom is really hospitalized and does not feel good at all. With these things, no fuck“.

Federico Bal complained about Flavio Mendoza’s unfortunate statements about the health of his mother, Carmen Barbieri. Photo File.

ACE