Flavio Insinna’s moved farewell to the Legacy: “You have been my family”

Yesterday evening, Sunday 18 June, the current edition of the The legacythe game show broadcast in the early evening on Rai 1, but Flavio Insinna’s show seemed more like a real farewell than a greeting to viewers.

Although there is still no official news, in fact, it would seem that the conductor and actor should leave the program to be replaced by Pino Insegno.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to thank – it is an obligation of the soul and heart – Rai, whoever wanted me, Banijay, our productions. Here’s the applause. Thank you all really. You see me, but we are a thousand here. It’s been an extraordinary ride again this season” said Flavio Insinna.

“I just want to tell you, it seems like a thousand years ago, the World Cup, the shortest bets, you were always there. The war, which is still there, and you were there. Emergencies of all kinds, your generosity and you have always been there. Thank you to everyone who makes it possible The legacy”.

The conductor, therefore, concludes: “A giant thank you goes to you. You are my legacy, your desire to always be here, rain or shine, meeting up here, belonging, friendship, the desire to play all together. My legacy is that beautiful phrase: ‘Flavio you dine at my house’. You dine in my heart, I at your house. Thank you”.