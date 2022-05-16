Flavio Insinna reveals an important background to Domenica In: “They all took me for crazy”. Here’s what happened to the famous Rai 1 host

The confession of Flavio Insinna Sunday In left all viewers very surprised and hesitant. An anecdote that no one would ever have expected from the well-known Rai presenter during the interview conducted by Mara Venier.

At the helm of L’Eredità signed by Rai 1, broadcast every day during the evening, Flavio proved to be a great and beloved host. The latter, in fact, always manages to involve the public at home thanks to his jokes and innate comedy.

Despite his smile and his way of doing, Flavio Insinna interviewed by Mara Venier revealed an unexpected background. At the center of the study on Domenica In, the conductor retraced his entire career until arriving at a statement that no one would ever have expected.

After a long time, Flavio was able to regain his passion for acting. In fact, the spectators at home have been able to see him within the thirteenth season of Don Matteo in the role of Colonel Flavio Anceschi.

The confession of Flavio Insinna on Domenica In

The well-known host of Rai 1 with eyes shining with emotion, revealed a Mara Venier an anecdote that he has been carrying inside for several weeks. In fact, in the coming months, Flavio will take part in a new TV series that will see him directly as the protagonist.

We are talking about fiction ‘Hard-nosed ‘ which will be broadcast in prime time again on Rai 1 this evening, May 16. To immerse himself in the part of her, Insinna had to dye her hair so much that the curiosity of the social networks was sparked, who had not the faintest idea why she had done it.

Flavio thus revealed to Mara Venier how many people accused him of having lost his mind and being mad. The choice to dye his hair, however, was entirely aimed at his role in the Rai TV series.

“Now it can be said, you did not notice it but we did some sleight of hand because I turned and drove. And the most passionate ones noticed it and said ‘Insinna has gone mad and he dyed his hair ‘, but it wasn’t out of vanity they were black for the movie”Explained Flavio Insinna.