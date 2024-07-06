Flavio Insinna on La7, the game show revealed: Famiglie d’Italia in the footsteps of Mike Bongiorno

Flavio Insinna is one of the three aces played by Urbano Cairo on the table of the new TV schedules of La7. The former host of L’Eredità is ready for the new challenge in the pre-evening (before Enrico Mentana’s Tg La7). As reported in recent days, his game show is based on the American format Family Feud and follows in the footsteps of two Mediaset programs (hosted by Claudio Lippi and Mike Bongiorno). Now new details are coming. The program will be called Famiglie d’Italia. And the former Rai star has launched a social appeal together with the director of La7 Andrea Salerno for the casting.

Flavio Insinna on La7 with Famiglie d’Italia: castings open

“A heartbreaking appeal, announcement, launch, request, prayer… We need families, many families. Husband, wife, children is fine. Or husband, husband or wife and wife. Or the doorman of your building who has been the same for thirty years. That’s fine. The caregiver has been with you for 25 years, she is considered family. Two families will play in this game,” said Flavio Insinna.

Flavio Insinna on La7, Andrea Salerno on Affari: “This is how Urbano Cairo and I convinced him”

Salerno: “Families from Italy but also families from France. If you want to come and play from France…”

Insinna: “You see La7 from Patagonia and you want to come, come. You will cost us a little more than the train. It’s true that without you we won’t play. The director is here, don’t make me look like this with the director who expects things from me. Find some time to come. Please. Write. Here is the email to sign up and play on La7. At 7 on La7. But you have to arrive because if you don’t arrive we won’t start playing. Do you have a TV series?”

Salerno: “Father Brown… Father Brown’s family… But the game is better…”

Insinna: “I’m Father Brown, I watch it but if there’s a game we play. Come let’s play and we’ll also watch Father Brown together. We’ll also win some money”.

Famiglie d’Italia on La7 with Flavio Insinna: castings open (video)