Flavio Insinna announced the death of Fabrizio Sciannameo to L’Eredità: his is the soundtrack of the game of the Guillotine

Another mourning has hit the world of Italian entertainment, in particular that of TV and music. Fabrizio Sciannameo, one of the men behind the scenes of the well-known Rai quiz show L’Eredità and former bassist of Alex Britti, died suddenly. The same host Flavio Insinna made the announcement during the episode of last November 14th.

Every program that airs on TV every day involves dozens of professionals who, although they never appear in front of cameras, have a fundamental role to the making of the same show.

Fabrizio Sciannameo was just one of these. In recent days he passed away for reasons that have not yet been disclosed, a only 54 years old. What is known, however, is the good that all those who have had the good fortune to be next to him have felt and will always feel for him.

Flavio Insinna, the well-known television presenter, face of the well-known Rai 1 quiz, gave the announcement of his death. The legacy.

During the episode aired last November 14, the conductor wanted take a moment to remember Fabrizio and did it with eyes full of tears and emotion.

This music you hear, so full of tension and nuances with the gong and the suggestions it evokes, was composed by Fabrizio Sciannameo together with Tommaso Casigliani. A few days ago Fabrizio disappeared. Fabrizio will always be with us, he is here. He will always be here with his guillotine music.

Then it has concluded:

We are a small but beautiful family and we want to share our displeasure with you viewers by dedicating a thought to him. We wanted to tell you this very simply and send a thought not only to Fabrizio, but also to his family.

Alex Britti’s post for Fabrizio Sciannameo

In his long career, Fabrizio Sciannameo had also worked with various Italian music artists. From Alex Baroni And Gino Paolivia Alex Britti.

The latter, who was lucky enough to have him as bass player in his band, he remembered this by releasing a touching post on his social accounts. Here are his words: