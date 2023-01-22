The news of the conductor’s fury against Rai was made public by the newspaper ‘Oggi’: here’s what happened

Flavio Insinna is undoubtedly one of the leading characters in the small Italian screen. Over the last few hours, the conductor’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that the conductor de The legacy expressed all his anger towards Rai for a work decision. Let’s find out together what it is.

Flavio Insinna very angry with Rai. According to the rumors published by the newspaper ‘Oggi’, it seems that the company has decided to give ample space to Chain reactionthe game show hosted by Marco Liorni. A scene that would have created discontent in Flavio Insinna who, if the news were true, would have to share the programming of The legacy with my colleague Marco Liorni.

This is what we read from the well-known weekly regarding the important decision of Rai:

After seventeen years, Chain reaction is preparing to have a duration of 6 months in 2023, continuing its run until December 17th.

There news in question seems to be true, since peeking on the Rai site of Chain reaction you can read:

The new edition will open its doors on June 5, 2023 and will close on December 17, 2023.

Hence, therefore, the discontent of Flavio Insinna since Rai’s decision would reduce the broadcasting of the game show conducted by man, The legacy. As already anticipated, at the moment the gossip in question does not seem to have been confirmed yet, even if there are many indications that suggest a news now certain.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if this news will be official, which has been making the main gossip newspapers chatter in recent days. Flavio Insinna Will he be able to break the silence and have his say on this matter? We’ll find out soon.