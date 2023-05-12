Deputy from Paraná claims to have been a victim of racism by Anac and the Federal Police; case reverberates within the federal government

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB), said this Thursday (May 11, 2023) that he will formally question a rule by the anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) which regulates the inspection and inspection of passengers inside airports.

The statement comes after the state deputy Renato Freitas (PT-PR), who is black, suffered an atypical police approach inside a plane, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), after boarding a flight to Londrina, in the State of Paraná.

A video recorded on May 3 and published last Wednesday (May 10) on the parliamentarian’s own social networks shows Freitas leaving the aircraft and then being inspected along with his on-board luggage.

In the video, one of the PF (Federal Police) agents claims that the procedure is random and defined by the system. The episode generated great repercussions on social networks, with accusations of racism, reaffirmed by the parliamentarian himself in the recording.

“The 1st demonstration at Foz do Iguaçu airport was in the sense that this inspection is carried out in two phases. There’s the portal phase, you go through the X-ray [e pode ser fiscalizado]. And there is an Anac resolution that determines a complementary inspection in some people. I myself think that in November or December I had this complementary inspection, which was a new Anac resolution”explained Dino in an interview with the news site UOL.

“I will ask Minister Márcio [França, de Portos e Aeroportos]formally, including, to see if he thinks that this resolution should be maintained, what is the reason for this resolution”, he added. The minister stated that he considered the police approach inside the plane to be atypical.

“Regarding the PF [Polícia Federal]strictly, Doctor Andrei [Passos, diretor-geral] is proceeding with the investigation [administrativa]”continued the minister, in relation to the behavior of the agents during the inspection.

RESOLUTION

The normative to which Flávio Dino refers is the Resolution No. 515 of May 8, 2019, which provides for civil aviation inspection procedures against acts of unlawful interference at airports. The text provides that “at random and whenever deemed necessary, passengers must undergo additional security measures, which may include a personal search, manual inspection of hand luggage and the use of explosive trace detectors and other security equipment”.

For Dino, it is necessary to clarify whether this rule ensures that there is an effectively random inspection procedure. The minister did not rule out that the practice could be configured as racism. “Unfortunately, we have a society where racism is ingrained in all institutions”noted.

In a note, the PF reported that on May 3 it was called in to assist a civil aviation protection agent in the inspection of a passenger who allegedly refused to submit to additional security measures at the airport.

“This would have refused to go through the procedure at the indicated location and went directly to the aircraft. In this way, the airport inspection team called the PF to accompany them to the plane and carry out the proper inspection”.

“The Federal Police clarifies that all procedures were carried out in accordance with the resolution of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency). It also emphasizes that any abuses or failures in the conduct of the procedure will be investigated”concludes the note.

CONTRADICTION

In response to the version of the Federal Police, the advisory of deputy Renato Freitas informed that “at no time was there a refusal for the magazine”. According to the report, he followed the standard procedure of going through the metal detector and his belongings through the scanner of luggage, as well as the other passengers.

“Later, however, an Apac intercepted him, saying that, in addition to going through the devices, he would have been ‘drawn’ for a thorough search”, says the note. According to the deputy, there was no visual signage, whistle or any note of this random inspection. APAC stands for Civil Aviation Protection Agents.

“Freitas answered promptly, without any resistance. Due to boarding being closed, the deputy asked the employee to notify the airline that he would arrive soon, so that he would not miss the flight. In response, the employee said that she could not carry out the order and withdrew”points out the report.

The deputy remained in the x-ray area, waiting for the agent to forward it, while reaffirming that “they could keep the magazine on him and his belongings”.

“As there was no interest in the search on the part of the employees who were there, Renato went to the plane, where minutes later he was surprised by the Federal Police, accompanied by one of the employees who had already refused to search the baggage scanner. The employee even admitted, before the PF, and the recording that Freitas made on his cell phone, that the deputy had allowed the search at the time of boarding “he adds.

For the parliamentarian, the information disclosed by the PF is contradictory. “The deputy at no time refused to go through the search, even if it is at least strange that he was the only one ‘chosen’ for such a procedure during boarding. At all times, Freitas was willing to follow all of the employees’ guidelines, as the videos demonstrate. In addition, the note also does not mention the airport security cameras, which could clarify the case.”.

The parliamentarian asks for the case to be investigated and considers that the greatest responsibility for the embarrassment experienced by the deputy does not lie with the Federal Police, but with Anec agents, who called the police.

EXPULSED WOMAN

In another recent case, Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) researcher Samantha Vitena, a black woman, was removed from a Gol plane, in Salvador, during a discussion regarding the dispatch of a suitcase. The case occurred at the end of April and is being investigated by government agenciesincluding by the PF.

With information from Brazil Agency.