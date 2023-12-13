Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 13/12/2023 – 22:22

The newest minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Flávio Dino, will inherit a collection of 344 cases upon taking office. On Wednesday night (13), his name was approved by the Senate and he should take office in February 2024. The date has not yet been defined.

Among the processes that Flávio Dino will receive are investigations into the actions of former president Jair Bolsonaro's government during the Covid-19 pandemic and the legality of the Christmas pardons signed during the former president's administration.

Earlier, Dino was questioned by the Senate's Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) and had his name approved by 17 votes to 10. Afterwards, he too was approved by the House plenary with a score of 47 votes to 31.

Current Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino was appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to occupy the seat left by the retirement of Minister Rosa Weber, which occurred in October this year.

Dino should be sworn in in February 2024, after the Supreme Court's recess period.

The ministers' recess begins on December 20th. Work will resume on February 1, 2024. According to the Court, there is no time to hold the inauguration in one week.