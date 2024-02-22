The new minister is 55 years old and gained prominence in the Lula government as Minister of Justice and Public Security

Former Minister of Justice and Public Security Flávio Dino, 55 years old, takes office this Thursday afternoon (22.Feb.2024) as the new minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), replacing minister Rosa Weber, who retired on September 30, 2023.

Dino was questioned in the Senate on December 13, where he was approved by the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), after 10 hours and 2 minutes, by 17 votes against 10. In the Senate plenary, the former minister's name received 47 votes in favor and 31 against. Approval was tight and the name of the former minister and former senator was resisted among opposition congressmen.

He is the 2nd nominee of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the STF in his 3rd term and his 10th nominee throughout his 3 governments (2003-2010).

Born in São Luís (MA), Dino will be able to stay at the Court until April 30, 2043, when he will turn 75 and will have to retire compulsorily.

Graduated in law from UFMA (Federal University of Maranhão) in 1991, the nominee was a lawyer and law professor. He was a judge from 1994 to 2006 – the year he ran for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

Flávio Dino is married and has 2 children. Marcelo Dino died in 2012, aged 13, due to an asthma attack.

POLITICAL CAREER

Elected to the legislature from 2007 to 2010, he served as a federal deputy for PC do B do Maranhão. In 2008, he ran for mayor of the capital São Luís, but lost to João Castelo.

In 2010, Dino ran for governor of Maranhão and was defeated by Roseana Sarney. In 2011, he assumed the position of president of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism), which he held until 2014, when he decided to run again for the government of Maranhão.

In the same year, Dino was elected in the 1st round with 63.52% of the votes. In 2018, he was also re-elected in the 1st round with 59.29% of the votes. In October 2022, Dino was elected for the Senate by the State with 62.41% of the valid votes, or 2,125,811 of the votes. However, was chose by Lula to head the Ministry of Justice in the PT member's 3rd term.

Flávio Dino's government in Maranhão was marked by the management of the covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, the State registered the lowest number of deaths per million due to the disease. São Luís was the first capital to vaccinate people aged 18 without comorbidities.

He is the son of Sálvio Dino, former state deputy and former mayor of João Lisboa (MA). He he died in 2020 due to complications from Covid.

DINO'S CHOICE

One of the main factors for the nomination is the intimacy and trust established between Lula and Dino. At the Ministry of Justice, he was a staunch ally of the president and achieved notoriety in the government. He gained prominence on the national scene still during his term as governor of Maranhão, when he became the target of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its allies, especially during the pandemic.

During the process of choosing the president, there was strong pressure from the PT, left-wing parties and identity movements for the vacancy to be filled by a woman, preferably black.

Months before leaving the STF, Minister Rosa Weber spoke about the low female representation at the top level of the Judiciary in the country. The statement was given in a meeting with the President of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, on June 1st.

During his inauguration as President of the Court, Minister Roberto Barroso also expressed that he would like to promote greater gender equality in the Judiciary. The following day, in an interview with journalists, he praised the names of those listed for the Court – including Dino's, but said he supports female participation in the Supreme Court. Despite this, Lula broke away from the commitment to nominate a woman to the Supreme Court since her first nomination.

APPROVAL IN THE SENATE

In his first nomination, Lula chose Cristiano Zanin, his lawyer in the Lava Jato operation processes. Zanin's nomination approval was easy in the Senate and received 58 votes in favor.

For Dino, however, the scenario was different. He faced rejection of members of the opposition and was criticized for his performance during extremist acts against the buildings of Praça dos Três Poderes. The then Minister of Justice did not demand reinforcements on the morning of January 8th.

During the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) established in the National Congress to investigate those involved in the acts, Dino was criticized and accused by the opposition of having “wiped out” the images from the security cameras on the date of the episode.

Dino stated that only images that were considered important by the PF (Federal Police) were preserved. The others, which would not be useful for the police investigation into extremist acts, were excluded, following common procedure.

On November 13, the opposition he requested Dino's removal from office. The request came after the news that Luciane Barbosa Farias, wife of the leader of the CV (Comando Vermelho), participated in meetings at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Luciane is the wife of Clemilson dos Santos, nicknamed Tio Scrooge. She met with 2 secretaries of the ministry in 2023, at the ministry's premises.

During the hearing, Dino was questioned several times by the opposition to the government about his actions on January 8, his relationship with opposing politicians, such as Bolsonaro, the decriminalization of abortion, the regulation of social networks and also about the work done at the Ministry of Justice.

The new minister limited himself to talking about issues being discussed in the STF and did not respond as he would say in the face of an action against Bolsonaro. He also denied accusations of omission in the treatment given to extremist acts in Brasília.