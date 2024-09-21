The decision will be analyzed by the Supreme Court plenary and was to veto a law from Mato Grosso that created sanctions for invaders of private urban and rural properties in the State; Dino understood that this type of punishment is the responsibility of the Union

The Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Flávio Dino suspended on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) a state law from Mato Grosso that established penalties for invaders of urban and rural properties. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 146 kB).

The law established punishments, restrictions on social benefits, a ban on holding public office and the impossibility of contracting with the state government for those who invaded land. Dino understood that this type of punishment is competence of the Union define.

“The writing [da lei] adopted reveals the state legislator’s objective of expanding the list of sanctions contained in the punitive regulations issued by the Union, which denotes undue entry into the area reserved for criminal law”it says.

In the decision, Dino also stated that the permanence of the state law would cause “irreparable or difficult to repair damage” those who receive social benefits who are eventually punished by law.

The judge’s decision will be analyzed by the Court’s virtual plenary session from October 4 to 11. In this modality, the ministers only cast their votes.