The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, recently announced that he had ordered the dispatch of another 100 police officers to Rio Grande do Norte. According to Dino, there are already more than 500 members of the National Force and federal forces helping the state government, which is undergoing a wave of criminal actions.

Since last Wednesday, the 15th, there have been 259 attacks on public buildings, businesses and vehicles. The actions are attributed by the police to a criminal faction and at least 104 people have already been arrested and 10 suspects have been transferred to federal prisons.