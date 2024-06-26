Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/25/2024 – 21:52

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Flávio Dino denied this Tuesday, 25th, the habeas request from Filipe Garcia Martins, former advisor to the former president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Martins has been in pre-trial detention since February 8 of this year. He was among the suspects in the Operation Tempus Veritatis investigation by the Federal Police (PF) for attempted coup d’état and abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law.

The accused was mentioned in Mauro Cid’s statement, who said that the former advisor had given Bolsonaro a draft of a coup d’état. To the PF, he contradicted Cid’s testimony and denied the accusations.

For Dino, releasing Martins would be unfeasible, as it would go against the decision already established by the Court. In February, Minister Alexandre de Moraes allowed the PF to carry out the necessary actions in the investigation regarding the Coup attempt on January 8th. In this case, the preventive forecast was authorized under the justification that there was a risk that the person being investigated would flee the country.

An alleged trip to Florida would be the main argument for the risk of flight. According to the PF, the former advisor’s name was on the list of people present on the presidential plane bound for Orlando on November 30, 2022. The defense is trying to overturn the arrest by arguing that the “illusory trip imagined by the Federal Police” did not occur.

The defendant’s lawyers presented receipts from the i-Food food ordering app, airline ticket and bank receipt for the period in which he was outside Brazil, but the evidence was not sufficient.