“I can’t resuscitate people”, says Minister of Justice; philosopher died in 1984 in Paris

The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino (PSB), mocked this Saturday (14.jan.2023) a fake news who claims that the French philosopher Michel Foucaultwho died in 1984, would be signed to his team as “mentor”.

“I come to the public to clarify that I cannot resurrect people and that, therefore, it is a lie. Foucault died in 1984”, said Dino in his Twitter profile.

THE fake post mocked by Dino also says that the prison system will end, that criminals will take over the streets and calls on the population to “claim” to deputies and senators.

The French philosopher Michel Foucault has always been associated with the left. His political ideas were strongly influenced by Karl Marx, one of the authors of the “Communist Manifesto”from 1848.