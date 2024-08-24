The CBF also declared Flamengo champion, but the decision was overturned by the courts of Rio and Pernambuco

Minister Flávio Dino, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), denied an appeal by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and maintained Sport Clube Recife as the sole champion of the 1987 Brazilian Championship.

In the decision handed down on Monday (August 19, 2024), the minister understood that the extraordinary appeal used by the CBF cannot reexamine the decision of the Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region, based in Recife, which recognized the Pernambuco club as the sole champion.

“It is clear that the court of origin decided the controversy based on the factual and evidentiary set of the records and the regulations of the Brazilian football championships, the analysis or reexamination of which proves unfeasible in an extraordinary appeal”argued Dino.

In other decisions, the Supreme Court also denied appeals to remove Sport’s title as Brazilian champion in 1987.

The 1987 Brazilian Championship title would come from a four-way tie between the champions of the green and yellow modules. As the winner of the green module, Flamengo refused to play against Sport.

In 2011, the CBF also declared Flamengo the 1987 champion, but the decision was overturned by the courts of Rio de Janeiro and Pernambuco.

With information from Brazil Agency.