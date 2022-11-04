President-elect will have two vacancies throughout his term, those of Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber

The former governor of Maranhão and senator-elect, Flávio Dino (PSB), is quoted for one of the nominations that the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will have for the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in its mandate.

Dino is a law professor and was a judge. During Lula’s new term, they retire and will need to be replaced in the Supreme Court:

Ricardo Lewandowski – turns 75 on May 11, 2023;

– turns 75 on May 11, 2023; Rose Weber – turns 75 on October 2, 2023.

This is not the only position for which the senator-elect is speculated. More than for the STF, he is mentioned as Lula’s possible Minister of Justice.

Dino is the only politician that PT has publicly indicated that he will be able to join his new government. “He will be elected senator, but he will not be a senator for long”Lula said in September.

In the surroundings of the president-elect, the interpretation is that he will not hit the gavel on a name for the STF anytime soon. He will probably think about it as much as possible.

as showed the drivenewsletter for subscribers produced by the Power 360there is also speculation that Ricardo Lewandowski may be Minister of Justice in the new government.

Lula talked about creating 13 ministries during the pre-campaign and campaign. Discounting the dismemberments, there must be at least 34 portfolios in his government.

Information in this post was published earlier by drive, with exclusivity. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at Power 360. Know more about drive here and learn how to receive in advance all the main information about power and politics.