Minister of Justice and Public Security refers to the speech of 2019, when the former minister made a mistake and said “conje”

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinowas speaking this Monday (13.Mar.2023) about the limits of privacy regulation when, when saying the word “spouses”, recalled, without naming names, the mistake made by the former minister and current senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

“I must remember the obvious: there is no unregulated sphere of privacy. Not even when the spouses – see that I pronounced it correctly – meet at home, there is always a 3-way relationship. Forgive me the most conservative ones. If this is cut and edited, the Minister of Justice will be vilified. Because the spouses and the legal system will always be there”, he said.

The head of the folder participated in the event “Freedom of Expression, Social Networks and Democracy”, sponsored by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). Part of the audience laughed and applauded the comment.

The Portuguese language has 2 most common terms to designate the woman in a marriage: wife and woman. You can also use the noun “spouse”, but this is not a popular word in Brazil.

Pronunciation is difficult for some people. A speech by Moro in April 2019 gained notoriety, when he made a mistake and said “conje” when referring to one of the members of a couple (when possibly wanting to say “spouse”).

At the FGV event, Dino gave more details about the PL (Bill) on fake news prepared by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Declared that the proposal will not be “purely punitive”.

“It does not mean that the project that will be debated is purely punitive. But obviously there will be a dimension about responsibility.”

According to Dino, the text will have transparency and auditing as premises for monitoring fake news.

The minister stated that the elaboration of the project is led by the secretary of Digital Policies of the Secretariat of Social Communication, João Brant, and by the lawyer and specialist in regulation and digital law Estela Aranha.

The PL will be reported by the deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), which must incorporate it into PL 2630 (PL for fake news). In addition, it will feature contributions from the Federal Supreme Court, sent by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“We will hand it over to the rapporteur. I was on Thursday with Orlando and on Friday with Arthur Lira, who received me very well […] We agree on this path. We will deliver, together with Minister Alexandre, on the 15th or 16th, some study for the rapporteur”, Dino said.

According to the head of the portfoliothe text will introduce the platforms’ duty of care, based on the European model, and that this care will be controlled by half-yearly transparency reports.

“We have only one issue open in this set of proposals that we are going to offer: the existence or not of a regulatory body. We are still debating with the rapporteur himself. The body must have certain attributes of independence, involve civil society, checking companies, for example, but lightly. It cannot be the creation of a new cumbersome, bureaucratic and difficult-to-manage apparatus”, he said.