Minister of Justice posed for photos and appeared in a video recorded by a reveler singing “Pharaoh”, by Minister Margareth Menezes

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB), went to the Carnival block “the communes“ at Praia Grande, in São Luís (MA) on Saturday night (18.Feb.2023). The traditional block is organized by PCdoB militants, former party of the former governor of the state.

Dino posed for photos and appeared in a video recorded by a reveler singing Pharaoh, played by Margareth Menezes, Minister of Culture in the Lula (PT) government. Minister Márcio França (Ports and Airports) also participated in the block.

França and Dino met at the Palácio dos Leões, seat of the government of Maranhão, with the interim governor Iracema Vale (PSB). The head of the Ports and Airports portfolio made a technical visit on Saturday (Feb 18) to the port of Itaqui and the airport of São Luís, capital of Maranhão.

Former governor of Maranhão, the now Minister of Justice has already participated in other editions of the block “Os Comunas”. In 2018, Dino played percussion during the event.

Watch (26s):

Dino and other revelers published photos about the pad on their profiles on social networks: