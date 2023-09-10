Minister of Justice responds to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, who said it was inappropriate for the Federal Police to enter into plea bargain agreements

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinodefended this Saturday (September 9, 2023) the legality of the plea bargain of Mauro Cid, former aide-de-camp of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

dino he did a post on your X profile (former Twitter) on the matter hours after the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to say that the Attorney General’s Office “does not accept allegations made by the Federal Police”.

“On this precept, there was an ADI and the STF decided according to the Annex. Therefore, the Federal Police applied the law, in line with the jurisprudence of the STF”said Flávio Dino, who also cited the law 12,850 of 2013.

The minister highlighted paragraph 6 of item 4 of the law, which regulates the role of the police and the Public Ministry (headed by the PGR) in whistleblowing.

“The judge will not participate in the negotiations carried out between the parties to formalize the collaboration agreement, which will take place between the police chief, the person being investigated and the defender, with the opinion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, or, as the case may be, between the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the person being investigated or accused and their defender”says an excerpt from the legislation cited by Dino.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The Federal Police accepted a plea bargain with Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, on Thursday (September 7, 2023). To proceed, the agreement needed an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office and approval from the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

According to the Power360, the PGR was against the agreement and offered an alternative proposal to the military. This Saturday (September 9), however, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the STF, approved the agreement and granted provisional freedom to Cid.

The Army lieutenant colonel is being investigated for participating in a vaccine card fraud scheme involving former president Jair Bolsonaro. He is also a central figure in the investigation into Saudi jewelry presented to the former Chief Executive on official trips and which were allegedly sold by Cid in the United States.