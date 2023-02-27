Justice Minister Flávio Dino said that former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his allies may have ulterior motives to fear arrest. “Just as those who should not fear do not; who should fear. Bolsonaro and his people know what they did last summer to be so afraid,” he said.

To the Estadão, Dino declared that, currently, there would be no reason for Bolsonaro to be detained. He was keen to point out, however, that this scenario could change. “God knows what these people did,” insisted the minister. The former president left for the United States on December 30 last year, two months after losing the election, and has no date for his return.

Many in the government believe that an eventual arrest of former president Jair Bolsonaro could make him a victim, seem like a political persecution. But everyone agrees that he should remain ineligible. What is your assessment of this?

I don’t opine on that because it’s not a political decision. It is a decision of the Judiciary.

But is there anything that justifies his arrest today?

Not in this moment. But God knows what these people did. So, when his allies say he’s afraid of being arrested, it’s because they know something that we don’t know yet. Just like those who shouldn’t don’t fear; who should fear. Then they must know what they did last summer. Bolsonaro and his people know what they did last summer to make them so afraid. I don’t know what will appear yet.

The former president is in the United States, will participate in the Annual Conference of Conservative Political Action, in Washington, in early March. He doesn’t know when he’ll be back…

If Bolsonaro returns tomorrow, will he be arrested? I don’t see why, speaking as a jurist, as a law professor. Will Bolsonaro be arrested tomorrow? Why? Today, I want to emphasize, there is no reason. Now, there is a process in the Superior Electoral Court about ineligibility, which obeys other criteria. So I don’t really see that risk. Now that he’s scared, he is. Why he’s scared I have no idea. He must know.

Has the name of former president Jair Bolsonaro already appeared in testimonies about the coup attacks on January 8?

Who put President Bolsonaro in the inquiry was himself, when he published that video, and his allies when they narrated that meeting in the palace of the then deputy (Daniel Silveira), with the senator (Marcos do Val), of which we were not aware, to plot… Bolsonaro published a video (on Facebook, shortly after the January 8 coup attacks) and deleted it afterwards. This video gave him the opportunity to go to the inquiry (the post has the phrases “Lula was not elected by the people. He was chosen and elected by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Formally, Bolsonaro is under investigation in the inquiry. Now came these two gentlemen (Daniel Silveira and Marcos do Val) who say they had a meeting with the then president to discuss an attempted coup d’état. It is important to clarify that, in light of the law on terrorism and the Penal Code , when you plot you are already committing a crime.

Left parties argue that the anti-terrorism law cannot reach political and social movements. Mr. Do you think this legislation needs to be changed?

I do not think that it is necessary to change the law, but rather to understand what is written in it. It doesn’t say that a social movement can take a bomb and blow up a public building. So, in the same way that I say that these people are terrorists, if tomorrow an entity places a bomb to blow up a ministry, I will say that it is terrorism.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.