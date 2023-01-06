The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, authorized on Thursday (January 5, 2023) the use of the National Public Security Force in Amazonas and Rio Grande do Sul. The teams will work in Operation Arpão and in the Guarita Indigenous Land. The measure was announced by Dino in his Twitter profile.

In August 2020, the Arpão River Base was inaugurated to assist police operations to combat drug trafficking in the Amazon. The vessel operates on the Solimões River, between the Amazonian municipalities of Coari and Tefé.

The Guarita Indigenous Land has about 23,000 hectares and is home to the largest contingent of the Kaingang population. According to the 2010 census of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the population of the place is 5,996.

It is located near the border with Argentina, between the Gaucho municipalities of Tenente Portela, Miraguaí, Erval Seco and Redentora.

In February 2022, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) issued letters for ostensive policing in the Indigenous Land. According to the Public Prosecutor Daniela Caselani Sitta, “There is a conflict between indigenous people motivated, mainly, by the election [realizada] in December 2021, who decided to change chiefs”.